Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $73.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $301.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $302.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.90 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Premier Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

