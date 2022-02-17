Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.49. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

