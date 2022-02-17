Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.49. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
