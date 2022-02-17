Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $132.50

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.