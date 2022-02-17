Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price at $7.88

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,789. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.