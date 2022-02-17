Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price at $7.88

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,789. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
