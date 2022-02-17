Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Target Price at $10.44

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,657.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 2,498,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

