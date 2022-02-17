Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$12.36

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.07. 1,871,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,509. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

