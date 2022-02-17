Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) PT at $10.00

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 570,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

