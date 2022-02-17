Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $102.67

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,862 shares of company stock worth $4,550,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 610,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,222. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

