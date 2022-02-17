Brokerages Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price at $3.25

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athyrium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Progenity by 189.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progenity by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 775,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,786,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,642. The stock has a market cap of $268.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

