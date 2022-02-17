Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $65.42

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

