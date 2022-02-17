Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$145.16

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.16.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423.

TSE RY traded down C$3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$141.46. 2,900,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,641. The firm has a market cap of C$201.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$106.82 and a 12-month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8975801 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

