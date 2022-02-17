Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target at $160.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

