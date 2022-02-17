Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of TCRR opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
