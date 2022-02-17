Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 143.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.