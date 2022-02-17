Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.08.

TC Energy stock opened at C$66.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.07. The company has a market cap of C$65.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

