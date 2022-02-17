Brokers Offer Predictions for Allegion plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.