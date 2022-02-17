Brokers Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.24.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

