Brokers Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.