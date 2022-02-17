Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 156,347 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

