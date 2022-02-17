BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$135.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

TSE DOO traded down C$1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting C$98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,726. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.62. BRP has a twelve month low of C$85.06 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.4499997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

