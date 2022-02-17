Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

NYSE BURL opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

