Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.51

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 423248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

