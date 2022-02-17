Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.94.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $85.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.