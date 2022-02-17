Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.94.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $85.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

