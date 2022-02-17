California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

