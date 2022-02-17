California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.10 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 101.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 85.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $206.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.