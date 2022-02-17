California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

NYSE CPT opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

