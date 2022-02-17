California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,771 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $169.54 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

