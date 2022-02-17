California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,703 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.14 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $182.52 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

