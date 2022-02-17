California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,805 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Cognex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

