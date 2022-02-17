California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,738 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
