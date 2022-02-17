California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,738 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $184.03 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average is $256.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.