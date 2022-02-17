Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $140.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

AVLR opened at $101.76 on Monday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

