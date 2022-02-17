Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of GOOS opened at $30.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. Canada Goose has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

