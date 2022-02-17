Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target decreased by Cowen from C$70.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$33.82 and a 1-year high of C$67.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.38.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

