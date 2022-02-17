Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading 13.2% Higher

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) traded up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 467,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 376,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$38.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19.

Get Canada Silver Cobalt Works alerts:

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.