Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading 13.2% Higher

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) traded up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 467,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 376,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock has a market cap of C$38.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)
Featured Articles
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.