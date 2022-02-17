Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$173.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$166.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$162.07. 534,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,743. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$113.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

