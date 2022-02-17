Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 1,430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 496.8 days.

CBWBF stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBWBF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

