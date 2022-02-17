Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $1.19 on Monday.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.