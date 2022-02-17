Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $53.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

CYTK stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

