Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197 ($2.67).

Shares of LON CAPC opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.32) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

