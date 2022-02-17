Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,971,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in New York Times were worth $195,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

