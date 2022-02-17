Capital World Investors Buys 8,567 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $182,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,763,000 after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BTI opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.09.
BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
