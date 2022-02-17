Capital World Investors Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital World Investors grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $278,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

