Capital World Investors Has $206.84 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,148 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $206,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

