Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $242,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.12.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

