Capital World Investors Purchases 330,085 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $329,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $221,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $482,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of MNST opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

