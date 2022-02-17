Capital World Investors Sells 2,809,931 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,775,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809,931 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $249,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.