Capreit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
