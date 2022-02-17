Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $191.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.92. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.06 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

