Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

