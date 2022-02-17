Capula Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

