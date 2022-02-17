Capula Management Ltd Invests $310,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $111.57 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $111.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

